Organisation: Transport for London

Location: UK

Deadline: 19 April 2024

Ref: 044799

Salary: £62,000 - £65,000

Location: Tramlink Depot, Croydon, with hybrid working

Contract Type: TfL, Perm

Hybrid working within this role is currently 2 days a week working from home. Hybrid working arrangements can evolve subject to business requirements.

In addition, you will be required to work some night shifts to which you will receive an Unsocial hour shift allowance as per actual unsocial hours worked in line with TfL guidance subject to business requirements. The role will also require you to participate in the engineering manager on-call rota which will is currently 1 in 5 and will attract an additional payment which is also subject to business requirements.

This is a safety critical role so you will need to get clearance from our Occupational Health team before you start.

Overview of project/role

London Trams (LT) is the business unit within London Rail responsible for the safe and efficient operation and maintenance of LT network. The LT network in Croydon currently extends to 28km of rail with 35 Trams and annual ridership of circa 31m.

The post holder is accountable for the safe, efficient and reliable maintenance and upgrade of the power and traction supply systems of London Trams including associated assets and interfaces. Through the marshalling of resources and the scheduling of activities the post holder shall ensure that the assets are available for passenger service as required in line with company and statutory standards.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for providing day to day management for a team of technicians and supervisors. Establishing clear goals, providing direction and supporting delivery. Lead from the front in a visible accessible fashion and be responsible for communicating the strategies and objectives of London Trams in a relevant and engaging fashion.

Ensure that a workable suite of work safe procedures are in place, in line with the company’s policies and that they are suitable for the activities being undertaken, and ensure that the team adhere to those procedures at all times.

Ensure that the computerised asset management system is implemented in full. Establish annual maintenance plans. Ensure that this planned work along side all work arising and corrective work is scheduled and assigned to sufficient and competent resource and that the asset is maintained in line with the designated standards.

Manage budgets in line with company’s business plan. Constantly identifying opportunities for efficiencies to enable both increased output and cost savings. Provide periodic reporting of activities as required for escalation information.

Provide training, mentoring and competence assessment of the team and other operatives where applicable to enable them to fulfil their roles in a safe efficient and compliant manner, and identify any development needs of the team to ensure maintenance works are carried out to a satisfactory standard.

Manage 2nd tier contractors, consultants and external resources as required, in line with budget, in delivery of maintenance strategy, to ensure works are completed to standard.

Input to the capital works plan to ensure that all relevant assets are planned to be refurbished or replaced prior to the end of their safe and economical life cycle. Specify replacement assets to meet system requirements and whole life cycle cost.

Participate in 2nd line on call duties.

Skills, Knowledge & Experience

Skills

A self starter capable of working on their own initiative.

An adaptable and flexible approach to work, capable of adjusting priorities to respond to daily challenges and opportunities.

Able to manage their own time and work to tight timescales.

Able to explain requirements concisely and influence others to cooperate with the requirements for the business.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels within and external to the business.

Ability to develop effective professional relationships the business.

Ability to produce technical and non-technical reports.

Knowledge

Degree qualified or equivalent in an appropriate technical discipline.

Knowledge of relevant technology as implemented on the tramway.

Knowledge of relevant regulations and their application to the tramway.

Knowledge of the ROGS regulations and their application to the tramway.

Knowledge of the principles of building and construction work.

Knowledge of the principles of tramway/railway safety.

Experience

Maintenance or renewals practices in relevant discipline.

Experienced in the maintenance of records and maintenance of an audit trail.

Experienced in the specification of works, upgrades or renewals.

Experienced in working in a construction, infrastructure or railway environment.

Use of Microsoft Office standard packages.

Use of SAP or similar systems is desirable.

Use of electronic asset management and collaborative working systems is desirable.

Equality, diversity and inclusion

We are committed to equality, diversity and inclusion. We want to represent the city we serve, which will help us become a more innovative and efficient organisation. Our goal is to make our recruitment as inclusive as possible. We are a disability confident employer who guarantee an interview to any disabled candidate who meets all of the essential criteria. We also use anonymising software that removes identifying information from CVs and cover letters to make the process fair.

Application Process

Please apply using your CV and a two-page covering letter.

Think carefully about the skills, knowledge and experience in the advert and cover this in your CV and cover letter. PDF format preferred and do not include any photographs or images.

The closing date for applications is Monday 19th April 2024 @ 23:59.

We may close this advert early if we receive a high volume of suitable applications.

Benefits

In return for your commitment and expertise, you will enjoy excellent benefits and scope to grow.

Rewards vary according to the business area but mostly include:

Final salary pension scheme.

Free travel for you on the TfL network.

Reimbursement of 75% of the cost of a standard class Ticket for National Rail travel from home or 75% reimbursement on a 28-day flexi ticket.

30 days annual leave plus public and bank holidays.

TfL is committed to work-life balance, operating a hybrid working approach where business and role requirements allow.

Private healthcare discounted scheme (optional).

Tax-efficient cycle-to-work programme.

Retail, health, leisure and travel offers.

Discounted Eurostar travel.