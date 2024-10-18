Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: New entrant to the European full-service locomotive leasing market Green Mobility Partners has awarded Siemens Mobility a framework contract covering the supply and support of up to 50 locomotives.

There is a firm order for eight Vectron MS electric locos and around-the-clock support, with an option for on-demand corrective and preventive maintenance.

Wien-based GMP has been founded by Christoph Katzensteiner, who was formerly CEO of European Locomotive Leasing Group and held CFO roles at Railpool and GATX. ‘Our team scores with extensive experience in locomotive leasing business’, he said on October 18. ‘As Vectron specialists, we are highly motivated to offer our customers the best service with this vehicle.’

Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said ’the family of Vectron operators continues to grow. We are pleased that even newly entering companies can benefit from the advantages of the vehicle.

‘The Vectron MS has approval in over 20 countries and sets the standard for cross-border travel in Europe on all rail corridors. The state-of-the-art product platform, with its strength in interoperability and continuous expansion of its features, is perfectly suited for the leasing business.’