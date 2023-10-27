Show Fullscreen

French open access start-up Railcoop was placed into judicial administration on October 16 for a period of up to six months. Talks with potential investor Serena Partners are ongoing; if successful, Serena would take an 85% share in a proposed ‘opco’ which would manage Railcoop’s activities and establish a rolling stock leasing business. The members of the current Railcoop co-operative entity would retain a minority shareholding.

The US International Trade Commission has announced its affirmative decision that the domestic wagon coupler industry is materially injured by certain imports from Mexico, and antidumping and countervailing duty orders will be issued. Law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney acted for the US Freight Rail Coupler Coalition.

Alstom and the Łukasiewicz-Poznań Institute of Technology have signed a letter of intent for co-operation. ‘We want to combine our practical, professional experience, as well as unique knowledge and experience in the Polish market, with the recognised scientific and research team of the Łukasiewicz network’, said Sławomir Cyza, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland, Ukraine & the Baltic Countries, on October 19.

The Australasian Railway Association has published a ‘one-stop-shop’ Research & Development Capability Directory featuring rail-related research expertise, infrastructure and facilities.

Alpha Trains has awarded Alstom an eight-year framework agreement for the maintenance of up to 20 Traxx locomotives at depots in Italy. ‘The product knowledge, the wide service network as well as the quality of maintenance delivered by Alstom have prompted us to reach this agreement, thereby enabling Alpha Trains to offer an exceptionally reliable fleet of Traxx locomotives throughout western and central Europe’, said Gianmaria Castori, the leasing company’s Commercial Manager for the Italian market on October 23.

Indra has opened an office in Dublin as a base for managing projects and opportunities in English-speaking countries including Ireland, the UK, USA, Australia and Canada. It is led by Gerry Madden, Head of Transit Ireland & UK. The Spanish company is to also to co-operate with Trinity College Dublin to identify opportunities to work together and tap into local talent, including the provision of internships and support for research.

Trough-Tec Systems and its manufacturing partner Furukawa have obtained Environmental Product Declaration certification for the Green Trough range of cable management systems manufactured from 100% recycled household waste.

Enhancements in version 6·5 of Trimble’s 4D Control software for real-time movement detection monitoring include expansion of track monitoring using the T4D Rail module to address a wider range of standards and specifications, integration of Syscom Instrument acceleration sensors that support event-based monitoring of ground-motion, and updated authentication and database connection methods.

Alstom has joined the ‘Katowice – A City of Professionals’ programme. The company is to provide school pupils with opportunities to visit its facilities in Katowice and Chorzów to learn about rolling stock production and engineering. ‘We will be able to instil a passion for the railway industry among young people’, said Sławomir Cyza, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland, Ukraine & the Baltic Countries.

Jason Lhota has joined A Stucki’s wagon component business American Industries as General Manager. ‘Jason’s extensive background in business operations made him the ideal choice’, said Scott Driggers, Stucki’s president of reconditioning and repair services.