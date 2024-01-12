Show Fullscreen

Hitachi Energy has acquired Milano-based COET, which manufactures power equipment for rail, electric mobility and industrial applications. ‘The acquisition will enhance our position as a global leader in power grid technologies and energy infrastructure for eMobility, transport, and industry, while COET and its customers will benefit greatly from our global footprint and power expertise’, said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business, on January 10.

Wabtec has given notice of its intention to close the Wilmerding plant in Pennsylvania this year. A spokesperson said the site’s deteriorating condition made it expensive to maintain, it was substantially underutilised and operated at less than a third of its capacity, and the outdated layout did not lend itself to modern production processes. These challenges were compounded by ‘difficult business conditions’.

Alstom has appointed Aymeric Sarrazin as President of Digital & Integrated Systems from February 1, replacing Jean-François Beaudoin who is leaving the company. Previously CEO of Siemens Advanta, Sarrazin will report to Chairman & CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge and will be part of the Alstom leadership committee.

In its Q1 to November 30 The Greenbrier Companies grew its lease fleet by 700 wagon units to 14 100 units and maintained utilisation of 98%. It received orders for 5 100 units valued at $710m and delivered 5 700 units, resulting in a backlog of 29 700 with an estimated value of $3.8bn. Adjusted EBITDA was $93m, or 11.5% of revenue. ‘Our backlog, combined with programmatic railcar rebuilding activity not included in backlog, provides clear revenue visibility into 2025’, said President & CEO Lorie L Tekorius.

Ticket retailer Trainline has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2040, with a near-term target of reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% by 2030. Measures will include the use of renewable electricity, procurement of lower-carbon gas alternatives and supplier engagement to develop bespoke activity-based models and lifecycle assessments, for example digital marketing, to improve emissions measurement.