Alstom has appointed Dr Dalya Al Muthanna as Managing Director & CEO in the Gulf, covering the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. ‘Alstom is poised to elevate and further localise its presence in the Middle East’s dynamic mobility sector’, said Andrew DeLeone, President of the Africa, Middle East & Central Asia Region. ‘We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead, particularly in areas of infrastructure enhancement, digital optimisation and innovative sustainable mobility solutions.’

Urbahn Architects has launched an international business with an office in Jakarta. ’Urbahn International will take advantage of the growing commercial real estate, public and transport construction markets throughout the ASEAN region’, said Managing Principal Donald E Henry Jr. The New York-based company’s previous work has included New York Subway station modernisation, accessibility and flood mitigation projects, and work for the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit commuter rail agencies.

Railway equipment supplier S&K Steel Products in Madison Heights, Michigan, has been acquired by Irwin Transportation Products. RR Mergers advised S & K Steel Products on the deal.

Raphael Blanchard, Technical & Industrial Head of RATP, has been appointed to lead France’s Rail Open Lab. Members include Transport for London, Mesea, M Tag, Colas Rail and Knorr-Bremse.

Alstom has installed a €1·4m 2 MW test stand for high speed train motors at its Ornans plant. This will be used to improve component performance and reduce energy consumption.

Eurofima has published its second annual engagement report, setting out how it maintained ‘dynamic engagement’ on managing environmental, social and governance risks with 12 companies and identified areas for improvement.

B2B ticket retailer Save A Train now includes Eurail and Interrail passes in its inventory.