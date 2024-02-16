Show Fullscreen

DavRail has agreed exclusive distribution rights for UK company McCulloch’s rail handling and logistics equipment in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. McCulloch Group said ’the relationship with DavRail, and wider DavOil Group, is a development which accelerates our international reach to the benefit of the industry worldwide’.

Eurofima’s first long-term new financing of 2024 covers €114·4m over 7·8 years which SNCB will use to refinance 45 M6 double-deck coaches. These were originally financed in three tranches between January 2007 and January 2008 under a complex leasing structure, and refinanced in 2018.

Alpha Trains’ net zero target has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative. It has pledged to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030, to measure and reduce its scope 3 emissions, and to reach net-zero by 2050.

Rachel Stayton has joined Automated Rail as Director of Sales & Business Development, having previously been President of Railroad Signaling Solutions Inc.

Jeff Glatus has been appointed as Director of Sales for Transit and the TrackAsset software at Railroad Software.

ENSCO has launched a Center for Critical Infrastructure Protection at the at the Transportation Technology Center in Colorado. This will provide comprehensive cyber and physical security services for rail and other sectors. ‘With increased awareness of how dangerous foreign cyber activity is to public utilities, it’s more important than ever for organisations to have access to CCIP’, said ENSCO President Jeff Stevens.