Brookville Equipment Corp has been certified as compliant with ISO 9001:2015 standards following an audit by DEKRA. ‘We now have the certification to prove our commitment to quality for every market and industry we serve’, said EVP Joel McNeil. ‘Given the growing demand for ISO 9001:2015 standard compliance in our core markets, in addition to our continued diversification and growth into new product and service offerings, we believe this certification will provide additional assurance and confidence in Brookville as a manufacturing partner’.

JR East has established Singapore-based JRE Ventures, which will collaborate with and invest in start-ups in southeast Asia to ‘create convenient and enriched customer experiences by enhancing the value of stations’. JRE Ventures will make use of networks fostered by JR East’s One&Co coworking spaces and collaboration with the National University of Singapore.

Akiem has appointed Volker Wallrodt to head its Maintenance & Services division and as Managing Director of Akiem Technik. He succeeds Jörg Althoefer, who is leaving the group. ‘Akiem is focused on consolidating its leading position in rolling stock maintenance by delivering far-reaching transformation in its maintenance organisation and nurturing and developing its ecosystem of maintenance partners’, said CEO Fabien Rochefort on February 19.

ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business has integrated 5G into its AGIL Smart Metro Control Centre and AGIL Passenger Information System products, paving the way for the adoption of Future Railway Mobile Communication System and digital rail innovations. Target markets include Europe.

Anxo Rodriguez has been appointed director of CAF’s Bagnères-de-Bigorre site, its centre of expertise for French trams which can also carry out refurbishment work and the assembly of regional trains.

Leasing company Northrail has appointed Eduard Tissen as Senior Director for Business Development/Project Management, focusing on the local passenger rail market. He has previously worked for companies including Go-Ahead, Netinera and Veolia.

Boursedurail.fr has been launched to allow operators and suppliers to share supply chain or staff requirements; 50 companies are participating.