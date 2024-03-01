Show Fullscreen

Viaggio Comfort coaches being supplied to Czech national operator ČD by a consortium of Siemens Mobility and Škoda Transportation are being tested in Austria using instrumented wheelsets designed and produced by PJM in Graz.

The global market for control, command and signalling systems is currently €19·3bn and will grow by an average of 4·6% per year in 2023-28, according to the latest study from consultancy SCI Verkehr. The main driver is digitisation to enhance functionality and increase capacity and interoperability, with Europe and especially Germany having outdated and very heterogeneous systems which will require extensive investment.

Vossloh has signed a €240m five-year syndicated loan to replace an existing agreement from 2017. The interest margin is linked to sales in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation for sustainable economic activities. Commerzbank acted as documentation agent and Bayerische Landesbank as ESG co-ordinator. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg is facility agent.

The Association of American Railroads and MxV Rail are to host the 29th Annual AAR Research Review in Pueblo, Colorado, on April 23-25. This will bring together nearly 400 attendees from railways, wagon owners, academia and suppliers around the world to learn about the latest R&D advances. There will be a visit to MxV Rail’s newly constructed Facility for Accelerated Service Testing loop, and a Early Career Railroader Workshop with industry professionals and mentors.

Cylus says its CylusOne rail cybersecurity platform is the first to receive IEC 62443-4-2 certification for Security Level 3. The audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas and certification issued by IECEE.

UK electrical components stockist and distributor Aerco has appointed Stuart Evans as Business Director for Mass Transportation, a newly established role designed to meet demand from the public transport and rail markets.