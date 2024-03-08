Show Fullscreen

Jacobs has opened an innovation hub in Denmark to meet growing demand from infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and life sciences clients in the region. ’We’re bringing our deep transportation experience to support the København Metro, having helped deliver relevant projects including the Elizabeth Line in London, the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit in Malaysia and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Grand Central Madison programme in New York’, said Senior Vice-President Kate Kenny.

The Intelligence on Wheels spin-off of German aerospace technology centre DLR has integrated Wibu-Systems’ CodeMeter technology into its TrainCAS collision warning system to prevent cyber-attacks, protect IP and provide secure licensing.

On March 1 Jaroslav Zoch was named Chief Financial Officer at Czech rolling stock manufacturer Škoda Group, succeeding Libuše Jurečková.

Perkins&Will has joined the executive committee of the US High Speed Rail Association. ‘Perkins&Will is a leading architecture firm in rail station design and walkable transit-oriented development’, said USHSR President Andy Kunz. ’We welcome their important design expertise.’

Wascosa appointed Christian Theis as Chief Sales Officer and member of the Executive Board with effect from March 1. His previous roles include Managing Director of Wanne-Herner Eisenbahn & Hafen GmbH and Managing Director of Rhenus Ports. Irmhild Saabel will continue to be a member of the executive board, but will gradually hand over responsibility for sales activities to Theis, while remaining in charge of Business Development and taking over the Technology department.

Michael Delfin has joined rail components and services supplier A Stucki Co as Chief Commercial Officer. He was previously CCO at engineered component, formed products and complex assembly supplier Peterson Spring/Dura-Shiloh.

Thales Transport in the UK has been awarded the EW Group’s Diversity Development Standard Silver accreditation and is now aiming for Gold. The process looks at all aspects of organisational operations, including recruitment, employee engagement and learning and development.

Standard Ethics is to launch a Global Railway Manufacturers Index to provide an overview of the level of sustainability within the sector and assess alignment with guidelines established by the UN, OECD and EU.