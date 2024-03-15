Show Fullscreen

From April 15 Rail Europe will sell tickets for travel with Spanish high speed operator Iryo. ‘Through this partnership, we will increase our reach thanks to Rail Europe’s extensive market coverage spanning over 70 countries, coupled with robust distribution channels, encompassing both B2C and B2B segments, with a network of over 15 000 agents worldwide’, said Iryo CEO Simone Gorini.

UNIFE has appointed current CER Technical Director Enno Wiebe as Director General from June 1. He succeeds Philippe Citroën who has held the position since 2011.

On March 12 the Alstom board co-opted Philippe Petitcolin as an independent Director to replace Jay Walder for the remainder of the latter’s term of office until the close of the June 20 annual general meeting. Walder has been appointed as Observer until the same date. Both positions are to be submitted for renewal for a four-year term at the AGM, when the functions of Chairman and CEO will be split. Petitcolin is expected to become Alstom Chairman, while Henri Poupart-Lafarge continues as CEO.

Show Fullscreen

Inbound Platform Corp has launched japan-bullettrain.com to sell Japanese rail tickets to foreign customers. It currently offers English, simplified and traditional Chinese and Korean options, with Spanish and French to follow.

Charles Johnson-Ferguson, PwC Corporate Finance Partner and most recently leader of PwC’s UK Transport & Logistics division, is to join rolling stock, rail infrastructure and zero emission bus asset company Rock Group as Chief Financial Officer from July 1. He succeeds Jo Shepherd who is retiring but will continue to play a supporting role on a consultancy basis.

Alpha Trains Group has appointed Iris Schnittler as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 1. She joins from Aixtron, which supplies equipment to the semiconductor industry, where she is Vice-President Finance.

FirstGroup has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. This includes 10 principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and action to support UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Wabtec has appointed Kyra Yates as Vice-President of Investor Relations, succeeding Kristine Kubacki.

Show Fullscreen

GMV has appointed Antonio Blanco Cedrón as Head of Business Development for Spain, Portugal & Morocco, reporting to the Business Development Management Office in its Intelligent Transportation Systems division which supplies the rail and bus markets.