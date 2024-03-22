Show Fullscreen

The Pandrol Rahee Technologies joint venture has opened a ‘state of the art’ foundry at Barjora in West Bengal. ‘This significant milestone is a proud moment for everyone at Pandrol Rahee and a true testament of our continuous commitment to innovation and development’, said Pandrol CEO Nicolas Groult.

All new Plasser & Theurer machines are now approved for operation with HVO100 hydrogenated vegetable oil biofuel in accordance with EN 15940. This serves as a bridging technology in scenarios where emission-free machines are not yet a viable option.

Wabtec has acquired the remaining 50% of the Astana-based LKZ locomotive manufacturing joint venture from Transmashholding for US$81m.

Alstom completed the €75m sale of its 20% stake in Transmashholding to Russian shareholders in January. The sale resulted in a non-cash loss of around €127m. Transmashholding Ltd is to move its registration from Cyprus to Russia.

A groundbreaking ceremony on March 14 marked the start of work to renovate the headquarters of the Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail in Bern.

The supervisory board of Vossloh AG has extended Oliver Schuster’s contract as Chief Executive Officer by five years until February 28 2030.

Tristan Armstrong, son of founder Peter Armstrong, has been appointed CEO of Rocky Mountaineer. The North American luxury tourist train operator is currently recruiting for a President & Chief Operating Officer to provide day-to-day oversight.

Railway Supply Institute President Patty Long has joined the board of the OneRail Coalition, which she said ’has a solid reputation as a credible resource for rail policy with decisionmakers in Washington’.