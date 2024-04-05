Show Fullscreen

Polish company SP Tech Solutions has secured 12m złoty from Vinci HiTech to fund further development and international expansion of its Raily rail planning and optimisation software. Users include PKP Cargo, Lotos Kolej and Laude Smart Intermodal.

FreightCar America has reported revenues of $358·1m for the 2023 calendar year, down 1·8% year-on-year. The company delivered 3 022 wagons, down 5·1%. It made a net loss of $23·6m and adjusted net loss of $1·0m. Adjusted EBITDA was $20·1m, compared to $8·4m in 2022 ‘We continued to deliver both solid financial results and margin growth’, said President & CEO Jim Meyer. ‘Our team continues to remove cost and create efficiencies, which played heavily in our more than doubling adjusted EBITDA in 2023 on similar volume as compared to the prior year. We did this while simultaneously completing the buildout of our state-of-the-art manufacturing campus which doubles our capacity from one year ago levels.’

Eurofima has published its 2024 Green Bonds Allocation & Impact report, highlighting its contribution to climate change mitigation. Almost €5·5bn has been allocated to member railways to finance electric passenger rolling stock. ‘Our latest impact report emphasizes again Eurofima’s engagement related to its unique public and sustainable mission: financing passenger railway transportation to support environmental-friendly and affordable mobility for millions of people’, explained CEO Christoph Pasternak.

Moment is to expand the range of digital infotainment options provided on SNCF’s TGV Inoui high speed services, doubling the digital content with local hosting to conserve bandwidth. ‘Moment’s ability to provide a diverse and personalised content catalogue, aligned with important events, has once again convinced us’, said TGV Inoui Marketing & Sales Director Stephane Rapebach.

COO Richard Neussl is to become CEO of Kontron Transportation on July 1, succeeding Bernd Eder who is to rejoin Cancom Austria, previously Kapsch BusinessCom. Eder will continue to advise on a number of strategic projects. ‘Our common goal is to support our railway customers in the important phase of the changeover from GSM-R to FRMCS with customised migration plans’, said Neussl.

Show Fullscreen

Design practice John McAslan + Partners has opened a studio in New York after being appointed as collaborating architect for the Penn Station reconstruction project, working alongside WSP and FXC. ‘Our New York studio will be the base for exploring further opportunities in the US, with a focus on new builds and retrofits in our key sectors of transport infrastructure, culture and education’, said JMP’s Head of Transport Colin Bennie.

SNIC Technologies has acquired the Vossloh Cogifer systems and signalling business, which has been renamed SNIC Signalisation, as well as Maintenance Ferroviaire & Industrielle, which specialises in signalling equipment.

Transport planning, engineering and infrastructure consultancy Systra has relocated its Edinburgh office to Charlotte Square.