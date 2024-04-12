Show Fullscreen

Florida passenger train operator Brightline and Princess Cruises have launched a rail and sail partnership, with a complimentary coach service between Brightline’s Orlando and Fort Lauderdale stations and their embarkation terminal. A paid-for luggage express service is also being offered, allowing cruise passengers to check in bags at a Brightline station for delivery to the their cabin.

European Loc Pool has extended CEO Willem Goosen’s contract for at least an additional 2½ years;. he will then move to the Board of Directors as part of a long-term succession plan. ‘Our mission at ELP is to challenge the status quo of the rail freight segment in Europe, which, to our concern, has seen little real innovation in the last five to six decades’, he said. ‘With ELP, we’re setting a new course towards innovation and positive disruption.’ Plans include approval for EuroDual locos to operate in the Balkans and to for Euro9000 locos to run in Italy, France and eastern Europe.

Polish MagRail Booster technology company Nevomo has partnered with India’s Umeandus Technologies with the aim of using the two companies’ technologies to increase capacity on Indian railways. ‘The development of 21st Century technology retrofitted to existing infrastructure will enable India to upgrade and get more for less from its existing ports and rail infrastructure’, said Harj Dhaliwal, Chief Business & Capital Programmes Officer at Nevomo.

Elise Renaud has been appointed Marketing & Commercial director at Le Train, while Olivier Dominguez has been appointed Chief Information Officer.

Kruch has been awarded Austria Quality Seal accreditation by the ÖQA, the Austrian Working Group for the Promotion of Quality.

Nigel Astell has joined consultancy WSP as national transit and rail business director, based in Washington DC and responsible for the delivery of major projects, strategic client engagement and strategy development across the USA.