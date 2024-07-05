Show Fullscreen

Spanish train, bus and platform door and accessibility equipment manufacturer Masats has expanded its Sant Salvador de Guardiola factory by 5 000 m2 to 25 000 m2, increasing its capacity for the production of aluminium doors.

Trainline Partner Solutions‘ API now offers Ouigo France ticket sales through 10 travel agency partners including Navan, TravelPerk, Swile Travel and Fairjungle. Tickets will also be available through its partnership with online booking tool Goelett.’We believe this wider choice will influence companies’ travel policies and make rail a more popular choice for business travellers’, said TPS European Sales Manager Cédric Dufour.

Siemens Mobility has signed an agreement for First Nations businesses Ganbara Facility Services and ServiceFM to provide integrated facilities management at three offices in Victoria and Western Australia. This includes cleaning, electrical compliance testing, fire services, first aid, hygiene, HVAC, pest control, waste management and electrical and plumbing maintenance.

Globalvia, which has stakes in business including Go-Ahead and Iryo and various infrastructure concessions, has selected Marieta del Rivero as its next non-executive Chair, succeeding Juan Béjar. Del Rivero has held roles at companies including Telefónica, Amena (Orange) and Xfera (Yoigo), Nokia Iberia and Ericsson.

Frauscher Poland has appointed Daniel Pytlik as its Managing Director. He has been with the company for 22 years, expanding the axle counting business, and in his new role aims to expand its presence in the tram and metro markets.

French rail infrastructure supplier Sateba announced on July 1 that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of the concrete sleeper manufacturing activities of De Bonte Group, including two sites in France and two in Belgium. Sateba now has a presence in 10 countries.

Michael Jeske became Managing Director of mission-critical communications equipment supplier Kontron Transportation Group on July 1. ‘I am our customers’ best customer. Every year I travel around 45 000 km on public transport’, he said. ’I am starting my new role with a great passion for railways, enthusiasm for technology and enjoyment of teamwork.’

Rail Europe has appointed Robert From to the new position of Chief Growth Officer. He will oversee the B2C business, including customer acquisition, growth, retention, ancillaries and monetisation, with Rail Europe planning to launch a new B2C booking experience by the beginning of 2025. From was previously as Commercial COO at MaaS Global, and held multiple roles at Google.

Cable and connector company Harting Technology Group has announced plans to bring together senior management positions at a global headquarters in Switzerland. This ‘marks a further step for Harting in our strategic development and internationalisation, with the aim of being positioned as globally competitive and regionally powerful’, CEO Philip Harting said on July 4.

JC Auditors has announced a strategic association with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport: South Africa to advance environmental, social and governance sustainability practices. ‘The modern consumer demands more than just verbal commitments; they seek tangible, measurable, and credible actions towards sustainability’, said JCA.

Embedded software company Sysgo and rugged video module supplier Wolf Advanced Technology have announced a strategic technology partnership in the transport, aerospace and defence sectors.