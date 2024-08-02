Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: A €450m agreement for Vossloh to acquire concrete sleeper manufacturer Sateba Group from TowerBrook Capital Partners was signed on July 30.

Sateba has 1 120 employees and 19 production sites in 10 European countries, with a total capacity of around four million sleepers per year. It is expecting sales of €340m in the current financial year.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in several countries and staff consultation in France, with completion envisaged for spring 2025.

Sateba is to be integrated into Vossloh’s Tie Technologies business unit, making Vossloh one of the world’s largest manufacturers of concrete sleepers with annual sales of over €500m.

‘Sateba is one of the leaders in technology and innovation in our industry and a pioneer in the decarbonisation of concrete sleepers’, said Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster. ‘From sleeper design and the use of emission-optimised types of cement to the use of recycled base materials, sustainability is right at the top of the agenda. This supports our own sustainability strategy and we will also benefit from this in markets outside Europe.’