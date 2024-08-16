Show Fullscreen

Battery-electric self-propelled wagon technology company Intramotev has closed a $14·4m oversubscribed Series A funding round led by Flybridge Capital Partners and Alpaca VC, with other investors including Advantage Capital, Aera VC, Band VC, Cantos, Cathcart Rail, Collide Capital, Decisive Point and Idealab Arizona. Intramotev wagons are in use at Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine, with deployment at a calcium mine owned by Carmeuse Americas scheduled for later this year.

Etihad Rail has launched a Sustainable Finance Framework designed to link its future financing to its ESG Strategy in relation to Clean Transportation, Green Buildings and Pollution Prevention & Control. The framework was developed in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered Bank and validated by Det Norske Veritas.

Bohr Electronics has promoted Dillon Steen to Product Manager for the Central Railway MFG product line of onboard data systems and software. Alexis Neal has been promoted to Customer Support Manager at the Chattanooga headquarters.

Italian infrastructure manager RFI has awarded Edison Energia a €64m contract for the supply of 100 GWh/year of electricity from certified renewable sources. This will be uses to power stations, depots, offices and other fixed installations.

Lütze Transportation has expanded its signal transducer portfolio with the universal audio signal transducer TRDP-AST specifically developed for integration into the TRDP Ethernet bus of rail vehicles.

Unipart Group founder and Executive Chairman Dr John M Neill is to retire from his day-to-day responsibilities and step down as a board member on August 31, while continuing to support the business until the end of November. He will remain Unipart’s largest individual shareholder.

Arverio Deutschland is to replace its current software with a ‘tried-and-tested’ IVU.rail personnel rostering and control centre dispatch system from IVU Traffic Technologies. ‘This shows the benefits of our standard software, which rail companies can swiftly implement and integrate into their existing IT landscape using interfaces’, said Christian Teschner, Head of Sales at IVU.