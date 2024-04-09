USA: Battery and automation technology company Intramotev has announced the successful deployment of its ReVolt self-propelled battery-electric vehicle as part of a standard freight train.

ReVolt uses regenerative braking and batteries to reduce a diesel locomotive’s fuel consumption and thus costs and emissions.

It has now covered more than 1 600 km on a 27 km isolated line which Iron Senergy uses to transport coal from its Cumberland mine to Alicia Harbor on the Monongahela River in western Pennsylvania.

‘We’re excited to deliver the fuel savings and environmental benefits of the ReVolt’, said Intramotev CEO Tim Luchini on April 3. ‘Today’s news marks an important milestone in our work to decarbonise mining and freight transportation, and we’re just getting started.’

Later this year Intramotev plans to deploy its TugVolt autonomous battery-electric wagon which is intended as a locomotive replacement at a calcium mine in Michigan.