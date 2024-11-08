Show Fullscreen

Stadler has opened a plant in Białystok where it will manufacture DC power converters for rolling stock. More than 500 units per year will be produced at the site, which will act as a centre of competence for traction power converters for the whole Stadler Group. The company has recruited almost 100 people, and plans to take on up to 150 more; it will work with Białystok University of Technology to develop local skills.

The Greenbrier Companies has announced its third best annual earnings performance for the year ended August 31 2024. Net earnings were $160m, or $4·96 per diluted share, on revenue of $3·5bn. It received order for 21 700 wagon units valued at $2·8bn and delivered 23 700 units. The backlog was 26 700 units with an estimated value of $3·4bn. ‘We are extremely pleased to have delivered aggregate gross margin of nearly 16% in fiscal 2024, in line with our long-term target’, said President & CEO Lorie L Tekorius on October 23. ‘This achievement reflects the efficiency initiatives we have been focused on for the last 18 months to improve margins in our core manufacturing business and the growth of recurring revenue from our leasing platform. Our efforts also led to near-record EBITDA for the fiscal year.’

The Australasian Railway Association has established a Champions of Change Rail Group to advance gender equality in response to a recommendation of a joint report with the National Women in Transport. The new group comprises 10 senior executives from ARA, Australian Rail Track Corp, Bowen Rail, Downer, Hitachi Rail Australia, Keolis Downer, the National Transport Commission, Sydney Trains, Transdev and Queensland Rail.

Swedish company HAKI Safety has acquired Semmco Group, which manufactures maintenance access platforms and steps for rail and aviation sectors from its manufacturing hubs in the UK and the USA. The acquisition ‘aligns with our strategy to grow through acquisitions, grow in geographies and within sectors with complex needs’, said Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO of HAKI Safety. ‘This acquisition allows HAKI Safety to expand into the aviation and rail sectors.’

Teleste has signed a framework agreement to supply Siemens Mobility with software and hardware for on-board passenger information and CCTV systems.

Belarusian Railway and Transmashholding have signed a memorandum of co-operation covering the manufacturing of locomotives, multiple-units, coaches and wagons. TMH said it has the appropriate capabilities and its own advanced technologies, and its portfolio does not include any licensed products.

Leasing company Porterbrook has been named as Sector Leader in the GRESB benchmark of the environmental, social and governance performance, maintaining a score of 100/100 with a five-star rating.

HDR has appointed Steve Feeney as Head of Transportation for the UK, which it said is a key growth area for its global multidisciplinary professional services consultancy where it plans to leverage its North American, Middle East and Asia-Pacific experience. He was previously Rail & Transit Growth Lead at Jacobs.