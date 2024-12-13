Show Fullscreen

Stadler’s US business is to become the group’s standalone North America division, separate from the Swiss division, from January 1 2025. It will be headed by the current CEO Martin Ritter, who will join the group management board. Stadler established its US headquarters in Salt Lake City in 2016, enabling it to comply with the Buy America Act which stipulates that at least 60% of the value added for federally funded projects must be generated in the USA. More than 500 people now work for Stadler in the USA, and work is under way to expand the plant.

On December 11 the International Union of Railways and SNCF Réseau hosted a conference in Paris showcasing superconductivity for the rail industry. It featured France’s SuperRail project to demonstrate how superconducting cables can enhance power availability and reduce costs, as well as improvements in fault current limiters, maglev technology and next-generation superconducting materials. Participants included Nexans, Grenoble-INP, the University of Lorraine, Absolut System, Japan’s Railway Technical Research Institute and the University of Tokyo.

The US Railway Supply Institute has appointed Matthew Delaney as Government & Public Affairs Manager to focus on the passenger rail sector. He will support RSI’s advocacy efforts, liaise with stakeholders and contribute to advancing priorities related to passenger rail with the federal government.

Dr Mani Herold has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of VTG Group and member of the Executive Board of VTG GmbH with effect from April 1 2025; until that time Björn Schwarten will continue to hold the position of CFO on an interim basis. Herold joins VTG from global medical technology provider Rodenstock Group.

Teleste has introduced a new display unit controller powered by the Intel Atom x7433RE processor to enhances the capabilities of its RGB LED and TFT LCD information displays. Multiple independent graphics outputs allow to separate control of both sides of a two-sided display, and strengthened cybersecurity. The controller will come as a standard feature in all Teleste’s passenger information displays.

In-cab equipment supplier Bohr Electronics has appointed Jess Carneiro as Outside Sales Manager. She was previously an account executive at virtual rail training technology company Heartwood. ‘Jess’s deep industry knowledge and focus on customer relationships will help build on our legacy in in-cab rail electronics and advanced data management’, said National Sales Manager Bruce Bloomster.