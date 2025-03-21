Show Fullscreen

ABB is to supply Pro 8C traction batteries and CC750 DC traction converters for eight two-car battery multiple-units which Stadler is to build for Chicago’s Metra, and Pro 8C traction batteries, CC750 DC traction converters and CC400 DC traction converters for 10 Stadler hydrogen units ordered by Caltrian. Final assembly and testing of the components will be at ABB’s Traction factory in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

The Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking has selected new associate members which will collaborate with the Founding Members to ensure alignment with ongoing research and innovation activities. Acciona (Spain) will enhance climate adaptation strategies. Frequentis (Austria) will support the ongoing development of the next European rail communication system, cybersecurity, safety-critical systems, and AI-driven predictive maintenance. Infraestruturas de Portugal and the Alliance of Portuguese companies will drive advancements in digital twins, AI-integrated sensors and edge computing. Kontron (Austria) will contribute to work on the next European rail communication system, onboard systems, cybersecurity and regional rail. The XLAB alliance (Slovenia and Spain) will focus on AI-assisted predictive maintenance.

Commenting on the appointment of incoming ERA Executive Director Oana Gherghinescu, UNIFE has called for ‘decisive action’ on ETCS, operational rules harmonisation, FRMCS and digital automatic couplings, a focus on cybersecurity and digital network resilience and a streamlining of the vehicle authorisation process.

The board of US trade association the Railway Supply Institute has selected Jim Riley as its next President with effect from March 31, succeeding Patty Long who is retiring. Riley was Interim President & CEO at the National Waste & Recycling Association, and has been Senior Director of Government Affairs at the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association.

Costain has appointed Alistair Geddes as Rail Sector Director. He joins from Balfour Beatty where he was Operations Director leading its rail system business.

Mac Curtis retired as Chairman of the Cubic Corp board on March 17, with President & CEO Stevan Slijepcevic taking on the additional role of Chairman.