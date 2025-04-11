Show Fullscreen

Stadler has begun series production of coaches for Kazakhstan’s national railway KTZ at the Tulpar plant in Astana which was previously used by Talgo. Stadler is to deliver 537 coaches by 2030 under contracts signed in 2022, including sleeping and couchette cars, generator cars and coaches for people with reduced mobility. The first 51 are to be delivered this year.

Alstom has begun construction of the depot where it will maintain 10 Coradia Stream EMUs ordered by local operator FGC for use on services from central Barcelona to El Prat Airport. The 3 500 m² depot to be built by Comsa will have two maintenance tracks, workshops, a warehouse, staff facilities and offices.

Wagon manufacturer Tatravagónka now offers its vehicles with PJM’s WaggonTracker digital products. Features include real-time brake analysis, kingpin monitoring and derailment detection with direct communication with the train driver, as well as load weight monitoring and automatic brake testing.

Houston-based terminal serves group Gravity Rail has acquired Denver-based RRTC Colorado, which provides industrial rail transport and logistics services. RRTC Colorado was advised on the deal by RR Mergers & Acquisitions.

Spanish infrastructure manager ADIF has formally joined the Eulynx initiative to on standardise interfaces and components within railway signalling systems.

Westermo has introduced its Ibex-4000 access point series designed to improve wireless connectivity in railway applications. It supports higher data throughput and a larger number of clients using three WLAN radio modules and Wi-Fi 6/6E technology.

High speed train and defence mmWave connectivity supplier Blu Wireless has appointed Anthony Murray as CEO. He was previously CEO of McLaren Applied Technologies, and has held roles at Qualcomm Technologies International.