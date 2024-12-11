MOROCCO: Minister for Transport & Logistics Abdessamad Kayouh has announced that a second train assembly facility is to be built to serve the needs of national operator ONCF.

Appointed to the portfolio in October, Kayouh confirmed in response to a question from opposition party Ittihadi that ONCF was working on a strategic plan stretching to 2040. During the currency of the plan around 1 300 km of high speed lines would be built, he explained, along with 3 800 km of new lines to expand the conventional network.

Rolling stock is already assembled in Morocco by Société Chérifienne de Matériel Industriel et Ferroviaire, whose plant is located in the Casablanca area. Kayouh said that in addition to serving ONCF, the new plant would also be expected to tender for export contracts.