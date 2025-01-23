Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: ONCF is working on the development of RER-branded suburban rail networks around Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakech for launch by the end of the decade.

Forming part of a series of rail investments due for completion before the start of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will have venues in Morocco, the RER suburban trains will augment the existing regional rail services serving the three cities, which are branded TNR by the national operator.

‘Thanks to the construction of the Kénitra – Casablanca – Marrakech high speed line, [for which a package of civil works contracts was awarded in October], additional capacity will become available on the existing alignment’, a representative of ONCF told Railway Gazette International during the Rail Industry Summit exhibition in Casablanca in December.

Various enhancements will be made to improve provision for local trains around Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakech, including the construction of several new stations and the renovation of existing ones. New maintenance facilities will also be built.

RER services in Casablanca are planned to connect Mohammedia, the Mohammed V International Airport and Casa Port, headways of up to every 7 min 30 sec through the city core.

A greenfield branch line is to be built to serve the Grand Stade de Casablanca, which is now being built in Ben Slimane, southeast of Mohammedia.

ONCF called tenders for 50 electric multiple-units to operate the suburban services.