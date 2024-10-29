Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Basque steelmaking company Sidenor has expressed interest in the total or partial acquisition of rolling stock manufacturer Talgo

After evaluating the proposal received on October 16, the Talgo board decided to enter into negotiations when it met on October 18.

The proposal would ensure that Talgo remains a Spanish company, but would not provide it with more manufacturing space.

In August the Spanish government blocked a proposal for the Ganz-Mavag Europe consortium from Hungary to acquire Talgo.

A possible deal with Czech company Škoda Group also did not progress.

It has also been reported that the Polish and Spanish governments have held talks over a possible merger between Pesa Bydgoszcz and Talgo. At InnoTrans, an MoU was signed under which the Spanish company is to support Pesa’s development of high speed trains for Poland’s CPK project.

In July Poland’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Piotr Malepszak, confirmed that the Polish government was interested in a potential merger.