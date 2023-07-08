Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Rolling stock manufacturer Talgo has launched a programme to work with innovative start-ups in the worldwide transport sector.

The Inspire programme will use a venture client model under which Talgo will buy a start-up’s products rather than acquire an equity stake.

‘We are looking for start-ups that have developed solutions with a positive impact that can be applied to products and processes within the mobility sector and that want to become a global reference’, said Director of Innovation Emilio García on July 3. ‘Talgo will put at your disposal all our expertise and our assets to work together for the benefit of clean transport.’

He said Talgo Inspire aims to ’become the bridge that connects pioneering ideas with the railway sector, providing opportunities for growth and global expansion’.