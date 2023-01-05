Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson is Senior Editor of the Railway Gazette Group. He joined Railway Gazette International in 1982 and has travelled extensively to report on railway developments around the world for more than 40 years. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Railway Gazette International between 2006 and 2022, and has also worked as Editor of Metro Report International.

Chris graduated from the University of Aston with an honours degree in Transport Planning & Business Administration. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport & Logistics and an Affiliate of the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers.