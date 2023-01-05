Chris Jackson
Chris Jackson is Senior Editor of the Railway Gazette Group. He joined Railway Gazette International in 1982 and has travelled extensively to report on railway developments around the world for more than 40 years. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Railway Gazette International between 2006 and 2022, and has also worked as Editor of Metro Report International.
Chris graduated from the University of Aston with an honours degree in Transport Planning & Business Administration. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport & Logistics and an Affiliate of the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 20 8652 5201
- Mobile:
- +44 (0) 7786 850 696
- Email:
- chris.jackson@railwaygazette.com
- Website:
- www.linkedin.com/in/cmajackson/
- In depth
Comment: Productivity not exploitation
Poor working conditions risk impacting on railways’ ability to recruit the people they need to be competitive for the future, argues Railway Gazette’s Senior Editor Chris Jackson.
- In depth
Australia: Reshaping Brisbane’s rail connections
With construction of the Cross River Rail link well underway, Queensland’s state government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy for development of Brisbane’s regional rail network to accommodate projected population growth. Chris Jackson explores the proposals.
- In depth
Israel: ISR expansion ramps up again
Israel Railways has embarked on an ambitious strategy to double the size of its network, as it seeks to cope with a projected quadrupling of demand by 2030. CEO Michael Maixner explains his priorities to Chris Jackson.
- In depth
Norway: Follobanen is ready to open
As well as increasing capacity on the main rail corridor running southeast from Oslo, the Follobanen which opens next month is spurring sustainable development in the surrounding suburbs, as Bane Nor Project Director Per-David Borenstein explains to Chris Jackson.
- News
TEN-T revision must go further, says CER
EUROPE: A clear strategy and implementation timescale are essential for delivery of an expanded TEN-T rail network over the next two decades, according to Dominique Riquet, Co-Rapporteur on the TEN-T revision proposals for the European Parliament’s Transport & Tourism Committee.
- Metro Report International
On track to an integrated future
The Autumn 2022 issue of Metro Report International magazine is now available to read under the Digital Magazines tab.
- In depth
Infrastructure: A change of track
Advances in turnout design, greater use of digital technologies and a strong focus on performance are helping to improve the capacity and reliability of Sweden’s rail network. Chris Jackson reports from Örebro.
- In depth
Comment: A force for good
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sadly reiterated the role that railways have played in armed conflict for more than 150 years. Nevertheless, the industry has rallied round to support both the Ukrainian railway sector and the people affected by the war, reflecting rail’s overwhelming influence as a force for good in modern society.
- In depth
Comment: The COP26 cop-out
Despite unambiguous evidence that global emissions from transport are heading in the wrong direction, there was a notable lack of emphasis on the role sustainable mobility including rail could play in mitigating climate change at the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow.
- In depth
Denmark: Getting the passengers back
With a substantial investment strategy in place and negotiations for a new operating contract underway, Denmark’s state passenger operator is positioning itself to drive modal shift in a post-Covid recovery, DSB Chief Executive Flemming Jensen tells Chris Jackson.
- In depth
Comment: Look forward not back
As the Connecting Europe Express completes its tour of the continent in Paris on October 7, the rail industry must use the momentum generated by the EU’s Year of Rail to develop a competitive sector which is able to attract a new generation of users and staff, argues our Editor-in-Chief Chris Jackson.
- In depth
Freight: STB juggles merger challenges
Over the coming months, the US Surface Transportation Board must rule on two proposed mergers involving Class I railroads, at a time of increasing calls for more competition in the US transport sector. Chris Jackson investigates.
- In depth
Africa: Traxtion eyes growth potential
New investment opportunities are opening up in the African rail sector, and as the continent’s largest private freight operator Traxtion wants to lead the charge, CEO James Holley tells Chris Jackson.
- In depth
Interview: ‘We have to win back our customers’
Just when the French national operator’s passenger sector is coming to terms with Covid-19 and the collapse of business travel, it faces the arrival of competition in both the regional and long-distance markets. Chris Jackson asked Christophe Fanichet, President-Directeur Général of SNCF Voyageurs, about his strategy at a time of unprecedented challenges.
- Urban In Depth
Building back better
Public transport operators around the world face a massive challenge in the years ahead, as countries and cities seek to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept around the globe during 2020.
- In depth
Comment: Beware of the weather
‘Disruption from extreme weather events seems to be increasing rapidly in many parts of the world’
- In depth
Kenya: The lion stirs again
With expansion of the Chinese-backed standard-gauge railway currently on hold, Kenya Railways Corp has turned its attention to revitalising key sections of its ageing metre-gauge network. Chris Jackson investigates.
- In depth
Freight: Lineas targets cost-effective ETCS
Europe’s largest independent freight operator Lineas has decided to equip its diesel locomotives with a new generation of software-based ETCS onboard equipment being developed by The Signalling Company. Co-founders Stanislas Pinte, Alexandre Bétis and Christophe Lechevalier explain the thinking to Chris Jackson.
- In depth
Australia: How far and how fast?
High speed rail is once again being touted as a way to boost Australia’s economy after the coronavirus pandemic and improve transport sustainability, but for now the government is focusing on ‘faster rail’ links between regional centres. Chris Jackson investigates.
- In depth
Comment: A question of support
Governments and railways around the world are facing up to the economic turmoil engendered by the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of long-term recession. But as countries start easing their lockdown restrictions, the thinking needs to move from simply getting through the crisis to putting in place the structures and ...