Chris Jackson is Senior Editor of the Railway Gazette Group. He joined Railway Gazette International in 1982 and has travelled extensively to report on railway developments around the world for more than 40 years. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Railway Gazette International between 2006 and 2022, and has also worked as Editor of Metro Report International.

Chris graduated from the University of Aston with an honours degree in Transport Planning & Business Administration. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport & Logistics and an Affiliate of the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers.

 

Contact info

Tel:
+44 (0) 20 8652 5201
Mobile:
+44 (0) 7786 850 696
Email:
chris.jackson@railwaygazette.com
Website:
www.linkedin.com/in/cmajackson/
  • Soo-4442-Golden-Valley-MN-2013-03-05-Steve-Glischinski
    In depth

    Comment: Productivity not exploitation

    2023-01-05T09:55:00

    Poor working conditions risk impacting on railways’ ability to recruit the people they need to be competitive for the future, argues Railway Gazette’s Senior Editor Chris Jackson.

  • 17G
    In depth

    Australia: Reshaping Brisbane’s rail connections

    2022-12-26T12:30:00

    With construction of the Cross River Rail link well underway, Queensland’s state government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy for development of Brisbane’s regional rail network to accommodate projected population growth. Chris Jackson  explores the proposals.

  • il-ayalon-electrification-aerial
    In depth

    Israel: ISR expansion ramps up again

    2022-11-22T07:33:00

    Israel Railways has embarked on an ambitious strategy to double the size of its network, as it seeks to cope with a projected quadrupling of demand by 2030. CEO Michael Maixner explains his priorities to Chris Jackson.

  • _The-Blix-tunnel-part-of-the-Follo-Line-soon-in-traffic-Cred-agjv
    In depth

    Norway: Follobanen is ready to open

    2022-11-08T10:30:00

    As well as increasing capacity on the main rail corridor running southeast from Oslo, the Follobanen which opens next month is spurring sustainable development in the surrounding suburbs, as Bane Nor Project Director Per-David Borenstein explains to Chris Jackson.

  • eu-cer-TENT-event-opening-panel
    News

    TEN-T revision must go further, says CER

    2022-10-13T12:14:00

    EUROPE: A clear strategy and implementation timescale are essential for delivery of an expanded TEN-T rail network over the next two decades, according to Dominique Riquet, Co-Rapporteur on the TEN-T revision proposals for the European Parliament’s Transport & Tourism Committee.

  • MRIN-2209-Cover
    Metro Report International

    On track to an integrated future

    2022-09-16T13:48:00

    The Autumn 2022 issue of Metro Report International magazine is now available to read under the Digital Magazines tab.

  • KDvxl_kryss_cst_D_R3361
    In depth

    Infrastructure: A change of track

    2022-08-16T08:52:00

    Advances in turnout design, greater use of digital technologies and a strong focus on performance are helping to improve the capacity and reliability of Sweden’s rail network. Chris Jackson reports from Örebro.

  • UK-Rail-For-Ukraine-(2)
    In depth

    Comment: A force for good

    2022-05-10T07:16:00

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sadly reiterated the role that railways have played in armed conflict for more than 150 years. Nevertheless, the industry has rallied round to support both the Ukrainian railway sector and the people affected by the war, reflecting rail’s overwhelming influence as a force for good in modern society.

  • Young climate activists exchange ideas on the Eurostar climate train to COP26 3
    In depth

    Comment: The COP26 cop-out

    2021-12-08T10:21:00

    Despite unambiguous evidence that global emissions from transport are heading in the wrong direction, there was a notable lack of emphasis on the role sustainable mobility including rail could play in mitigating climate change at the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow.

  • dk DSB Alstom Coradia Stream EMU impression
    In depth

    Denmark: Getting the passengers back

    2021-10-15T08:13:00

    With a substantial investment strategy in place and negotiations for a new operating contract underway, Denmark’s state passenger operator is positioning itself to drive modal shift in a post-Covid recovery, DSB Chief Executive Flemming Jensen tells Chris Jackson.

  • es-Connecting Europe Express in Madrid-2-Mariano Alvaro Navarro
    In depth

    Comment: Look forward not back

    2021-10-07T14:03:00

    As the Connecting Europe Express completes its tour of the continent in Paris on October 7, the rail industry must use the momentum generated by the EU’s Year of Rail to develop a competitive sector which is able to attract a new generation of users and staff, argues our Editor-in-Chief Chris Jackson.

  • Pam Am - Scott Hartley
    In depth

    Freight: STB juggles merger challenges

    2021-09-07T13:46:00

    Over the coming months, the US Surface Transportation Board must rule on two proposed mergers involving Class I railroads, at a time of increasing calls for more competition in the US transport sector. Chris Jackson investigates.

  • Traxtion-2a
    In depth

    Africa: Traxtion eyes growth potential

    2021-07-27T11:25:00

    New investment opportunities are opening up in the African rail sector, and as the continent’s largest private freight operator Traxtion wants to lead the charge, CEO James Holley tells Chris Jackson.

  • KSKB_nc_grand
    In depth

    Interview: ‘We have to win back our customers’

    2021-01-05T09:38:00

    Just when the French national operator’s passenger sector is coming to terms with Covid-19 and the collapse of business travel, it faces the arrival of competition in both the regional and long-distance markets. Chris Jackson asked Christophe Fanichet, President-Directeur Général of SNCF Voyageurs, about his strategy at a time of unprecedented challenges.

  • fr-paris-line12-front-populaire-ratp
    Urban In Depth

    Building back better

    2020-10-01T10:00:00

    Public transport operators around the world face a massive challenge in the years ahead, as countries and cities seek to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept around the globe during 2020.

  • gb Carmont derailment (Photo RAIB)
    In depth

    Comment: Beware of the weather

    2020-08-24T07:00:00

    ‘Disruption from extreme weather events seems to be increasing rapidly in many parts of the world’

  • Containers-Naivasha-ICD
    In depth

    Kenya: The lion stirs again

    2020-08-19T07:00:00

    With expansion of the Chinese-backed standard-gauge railway currently on hold, Kenya Railways Corp has turned its attention to revitalising key sections of its ageing metre-gauge network. Chris Jackson investigates.

  • Testbed locomotive
    In depth

    Freight: Lineas targets cost-effective ETCS

    2020-07-03T06:00:00

    Europe’s largest independent freight operator Lineas has decided to equip its diesel locomotives with a new generation of software-based ETCS onboard equipment being developed by The Signalling Company. Co-founders Stanislas PinteAlexandre Bétis and Christophe Lechevalier explain the thinking to Chris Jackson.

  • 16G.5136_XPT_CullerinWindfarmRGI
    In depth

    Australia: How far and how fast?

    2020-06-18T13:28:00

    High speed rail is once again being touted as a way to boost Australia’s economy after the coronavirus pandemic and improve transport sustainability, but for now the government is focusing on ‘faster rail’ links between regional centres. Chris Jackson investigates.

  • DB16024
    In depth

    Comment: A question of support

    2020-06-12T11:48:00

    Governments and railways around the world are facing up to the economic turmoil engendered by the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of long-term recession. But as countries start easing their lockdown restrictions, the thinking needs to move from simply getting through the crisis to putting in place the structures and ...

