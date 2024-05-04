Show Fullscreen

USA: Short line and regional railway group Gulf & Atlantic Railways has rebranded as Pinsly Railroad Company.

The name change announced on May 1 comes after Gulf & Atlantic’s October 2023 acquisition of Pioneer Valley Railroad, which was Pinsly Railroad Co’s last short line.

Macquarie Infrastructure Partners company Gulf & Atlantic, which was founded in 2018 as RailUSA, said Pinsly Railroad Co is the second oldest short line holding company in North America, dating from 1938 when Samuel M Pinsly purchased the Hoosac Tunnel & Wilmington Railroad.

The renaming of the holding company will not affect operations at its six railways: Pioneer Valley Railroad in Massachusetts, Grenada Railroad in Mississippi, the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, and in the Midwest the Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad, Vermilion Valley Railroad and Camp Chase Railway. The company also operates Railroad Distribution Services, which provides warehousing, storage and trucking for non-rail served accounts.