CANADA: Cando Rail & Terminals has acquired the AWP Industries wagons storage and transload terminal at Enterprise in the Northwest Territories.

Cando said the recently built terminal is strategically located at what is now the northern terminus of CN’s rail network and serves as a critical gateway to transport bulk products to support communities, airports, mines and governmental agencies. There is substantial capacity for future growth to provide a more economical and environmentally-friendly alternative to long-haul trucking.

‘AWP’s terminal was another perfect fit for Cando’, said the company’s President & CEO Brian Cornick on November 20. ‘Brad Mapes, the founder and CEO of AWP, has done a tremendous job over the last few years turning undeveloped land into a fast-growing rail terminal serving several of North America’s largest shippers.’

Mapes is now a Cando employee and shareholder. ‘I am excited to partner with Cando and leverage its scale, access to capital, world class operations and deep customer relationships to accelerate and expand my vision for the terminal’, he said.

Services on the 30 km of line beyond Enterprise to Hay River, the northernmost point on the contiguous North American rail network, were suspended after the line was damaged by wildfires in 2023. CN began the discontinuance process earlier this year.