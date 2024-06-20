Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Private freight operator Grampet Group has opened what it says is Europe’s biggest grain transhipment terminal, at Dornești near the northern border with Ukraine.

The terminal has been developed under a public-private partnership with Grampet providing €10m.

It enables simultaneous transhipment between eight Ukrainian 1 520 mm gauge wagons and eight Romanian 1 435 mm gauge wagons, with a capacity of 500 tonnes/h.

Speaking at the inauguration on May 31, Grampet President Gruia Stoica said the terminal would be a ‘strategic point in streamlining the flow of goods’ to the Black Sea port of Constanța.