Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznytsia has used mostly domestic components to produce a grain hopper wagon which can operate on both the former USSR’s 1 520 mm broad gauge and the 1 435 mm standard gauge of neighbouring EU countries.

The Type 19-8005-U wagon has a capacity of 70 tonnes and 104 m3, with five loading and six unloading hatches. It is designed for operation at up to 120 km/h.

Show Fullscreen

‘To increase exports, we need not only to develop border infrastructure but also upgrade the quantity and quality of rolling stock’, said UZ Chair Yevhen Liashchenko on December 15.

‘For the first time in the history of Ukraine, a grain wagon was manufactured at the production facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia which is suited for transporting goods across the territory of Ukraine and on the 1 435 mm gauge of EU countries. It takes into account all the requirements, features and dimensions of the infrastructure. We plan to put such wagons into mass production in the future.’