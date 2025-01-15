Show Fullscreen

HUNGARY: Hungarian logistics company Waberer’s International signed an agreement on December 23 to acquire a 62·5% stake in Hungarian-Austrian rail freight company GySEV Cargo.

The remaining stakes remain with GySEV, which had held 100% of shares prior the acquisition. Closing of the transaction is expected by the second half of 2025, following the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures for Hungary and Austria.

Waberer’s says that it is committed to a further capital increase of HF2bn in GySEV Cargo after the closing of the transaction. If completed, this would increase its stake to 70%.

In 2024, Waberer’s acquired a 51% stake in Hungarian rail and road logistics operator Petrolsped Group. GySEV Cargo meanwhile has a wholly owned subsidiary known as Raaberbahn Cargo, which is focused on running freight services in Austria.

Waberer’s ‘is now able to provide long-distance rail transport services in Romania, Hungary and Austria with its own rail fleet’, Zsolt Barna, Chairman & CEO of Waberer’s International said when the deal was announced. ‘Via PSP Group and GySEV Cargo, Waberer’s now has access to rail terminal operations in Szeged, Debrecen and Sopron, covering the country’s main automotive hubs.’

In October, the Hungarian government purchased construction company Strabag’s 6·1% share in GySEV, bringing the Hungarian state’s stake up to 71·8%. The Austrian state holds the remaining 28·2% of the shares. GySEV maintains and operates 439 route-km in Hungary, and owns 70 route-km in Austria where it is branded Raaberbahn.