HUNGARY: The Ministry of Construction & Transport aims to increase cross-border railway group GySEV’s role in the operation of public transport in western Hungary in 2025, it told Railway Gazette International on December 18.

The statement was a reaction to local media reports about a plan for GySEV to take over operation of services on 800 km of the network in western Hungary from national operator MÁV-Start by the end of May.

‘A specific decision [about the takeover] has not yet been made, but our goal is indeed to have GySEV participate in the operation of public transport in western Hungary to a greater extent in 2025 than it does now’, the ministry said in its statement.

In October, the Hungarian government purchased construction company Strabag’s 6·1% share in GySEV, bringing the Hungarian state’s shares up to 71·8%. The Austrian state holds the remaining 28·2% of the company shares.

‘By purchasing Strabag’s stake in GySEV, the Hungarian state in practice gained access to two railway companies, MÁV and GySEV, in which it exercises management rights. We consider the coordination of the operations of the two railway companies not only an opportunity, but also an obligation and a responsible strategy’, the ministry added.

The routes being considered for a possible transfer are:

Székesfehérvár – Szombathely;

Veszprém – Győr;

Keszthely – Tapolca – Boba;

Pápa – Csorna;

Bajánsenye – Zalaegerszeg – Boba;

Zalaszentiván – Nagykanizsa (– Gyékényes).

GySEV was established in 1872 at the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It maintains and operates 439 route-km in Hungary, and owns 70 route-km in Austria where it is branded Raaberbahn.