HUNGARY: Hungarian-Austrian cross-border operator GySEV has signed a contract for Stadler to supply nine inter-city electric multiple-units with an option for four more.

The EMUs are intended for use on the Sopron – Győr – Budapest and Szombathely – Győr routes and would also be certified for operation in Austria.

The contract announced by Stadler on March 27 will enter into force once GySEV has finalised financing through a loan from the European Investment Bank. GySEV will then have three months to exercise the options.

The aluminium bodyshells will be produced at Stadler’s Szolnok plant. The first of the EMUs are scheduled to be delivered within 36 months, and the last within 44 months. Stadler will then have two years to obtain certification for operation in Austria.

The five-car low-floor EMUs will be 106·2 m long with a maximum speed of 160 km/h.

The interiors will be reconfigurable, with the winter layout having 280 seats including 32 in first class and the summer layout having fewer second class seats to create space for up to 18 bicycles.

There will be a dining area with food and drink vending machines, a passenger information system, CCTV, power sockets, air-conditioning and three toilets, including one which will be will be fully accessible.