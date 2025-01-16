Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: SBB Cargo has awarded Tatravagónka contracts to supply up to 840 wagons as part of its strategy to standardise its fleet.

The operator currently has around 4 400 wagons of 16 types, but is aiming to reduce this to three by 2040 to simplify operations and maintenance; it will also lease specialist wagons, or they can be provided by customers.

The order announced on January 16 includes 200 Rens flat wagons for transporting goods including steel products and construction materials, with an option for 370 more. They are to be delivered by the Slovakian manufacturer from December 2026 to replace Ks, Rs and Res wagons.

SBB Cargo has also ordered 70 Fans-u side tipping wagons, with an option for a further 200. Scheduled to enter service from autumn 2027 the Fans-u wagons will be lighter than earlier versions to offer a higher payload.

Parts will be standardised across both types of wagon, and they will be prepared for automatic brake testing and digital automatic couplers.

The two firm orders have a total value in the ‘mid-double-digit million range’. SBB Cargo approached 21 potential suppliers, and six submitted binding offers with two being shortlisted.

An order for Hbbillns covered wagons is to be placed in the medium-term future to complete the standardised wagon fleet.

At InnoTrans 2024, SBB Cargo and Stadler signed a framework agreement covering the supply of up to 129 multi-system electric locomotives, with a firm order for an initial 36. The operator is aiming to replace 200 main line locomotives of five types with one design. There will also by one type of shunting loco.

Standardisation and modernisation is expected to reduce the overall operating costs of the fleet by around 60%.