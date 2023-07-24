Show Fullscreen

By the end of 2024 European Loc Pool is to supply a second Stadler EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive to Netzwerkbahn Sachsen under a 10-year full-service leasing agreement. ‘To accelerate modal shift and transfer more goods to rail, it is extremely important to serve additional branch lines’, said ELP CEO Willem Goosen on July 17. ‘The EuroDual, with its dual-mode capability is naturally the locomotive that can enable this.’

Florian Zehetleitner has been appointed to the board of Nurminen Logistics’ freight operating subsidiary North Rail, the former Operail Finland business.

IntelliTrans is to use Nexxiot wagon-mounted internet-of-things sensors to provide real-time information through its rail freight management and visibility platforms. ‘Our devices gather immediate insights into the status of rail assets so that shippers know what is happening’, said Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund. ‘With the IntelliTrans knowledge base and data gathering capabilities, our sensors can do more than just track assets; they can mitigate risk, improve safety, and keep customers happy.’

Show Fullscreen

Norfolk Southern has appointed Admiral Philip Davidson, US Navy (Ret) and former McDonald’s Corp executive Francesca DeBiase to the board. Davidson will serve on the Safety and Finance & Risk Management committees. DeBiase will serve on the Audit and Governance & Nominating committees. Current directors Mitchell Daniels Jr and Michael Lockhart are to retire following the company’s 2024 annual general meeting.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport has called tenders for a 11-month contract budgeted at €17·5m for the construction of dual gauge rail facilities serving a multimodal logistics area being developed in the Sagunt port complex.

Show Fullscreen

DB Cargo UK has appointed Rohan Kapoor as Chief Transformation & Digitalisation Officer. He was previously IT director in charge of digital transformation at National Grid.