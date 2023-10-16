Show Fullscreen

German operator Nordic Rail Service has leased a second Stadler EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive from European Loc Pool. ‘A crucial factor is the exceptional load capacity of the EuroDual and its ability to efficiently handle the first and last mile’, said NRS Managing Director Jörg Ullrich. ‘We often operate on non-electrified routes at unloading points and branch lines where the use of electric locomotives is not feasible.’

Uzbek national railway UTY’s Quyuv-Mexanika Zavodi wagon plant has supplied a batch of 72·5 tonne capacity Type 19-9596 cement hopper wagons to Kazakh national railway KTZ’s freight subsidiary Shyngar Trans.

Beacon Rail and Railroad Development Corp’s RegioRail have completed a sale and leaseback deal covering four DE18 locomotives. Maintenance will be supported by IMATEQ.

Show Fullscreen

Construction permits have been issued for the Salaspils Intermodal Logistics Centre as part of the Rail Baltica project. ‘In light of current geopolitical conditions, ensuring Latvia’s and the Baltics’ connectivity with western Europe and securing a swift flow of freight north-south is paramount’, said Kaspars Vingris, Chair of Latvian Rail Baltica implementation body EDL, on October 12.

The US Federal Railroad Administration has awarded Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad a $23·2m Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvement grant for its $31·1m Florida Panhandle Rail Resiliency & Connectivity Project, which involves track and bridge works to improve resiliency, expand capacity and increase safety in an area vulnerable to hurricanes and other severe weather.

Show Fullscreen

Schweerbau is to lease a second Stadler EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive from European Loc Pool from Q1 2024. The contractor uses its current loco for transporting its machinery and materials and for on-site operations.

Show Fullscreen

Tri-Cities Intermodal has signed a lease/purchase agreement with Union Pacific to acquire a former Cold Connect warehouse and property at Wallula in Washington state, where it plans to develop an intermodal terminal for agricultural traffic.

Show Fullscreen

GB Railfreight has opened a £5·75m Maintenance Hub in Peterborough. It is equipped to work on four wagons per shift and will be a testbed for emerging technologies. The building is powered wholly by electricity, and designed to support electric shunting and forklifts.