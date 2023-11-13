Show Fullscreen

On November 3 SBB Cargo opened its modernised ‘Chiasso 2.0’ wagon workshop following a SFr12m 1½ year upgrade which included the installation of an underfloor wheel lathe. ‘This is a milestone in maintenance — not only for SBB Cargo, but also for some maintenance customers who rely on our services’, said Jasmin Bigdon, head of asset management at SBB Cargo.

JB Hunt Transport Services and BNSF have launched Quantum, a premium intermodal service designed to provide the consistency, agility and speed needed to transport service-sensitive road freight by rail. ‘Quantum allows customers with service-sensitive freight to benefit from the cost savings of intermodal, while reducing their carbon footprint and maintaining the level of service and consistency needed in their supply chains’, said Darren Field, President of Intermodal at JB Hunt, on November 7.

Beacon Rail has ordered 10 Siemens Mobility Vectron MS locomotives for operation in 10 countries on the Rhine-Alpine corridor and between the North Sea ports and their hinterlands. The order announced on November 9 will take the leasing company’s Vectron fleet to 170 locomotives.

The UK’s Rail Freight Group has launched its 2024 cross-member rail freight mentoring programme, designed to give anyone working in freight the opportunity to develop new skills and expand their knowledge. The 12-month programme is based on six to 12 meetings and quarterly support calls, and can include site visits.

Tideworks Technology’s Intermodal Pro terminal operating system and Traffic Control dispatch system have gone live at BNSF’s Memphis intermodal facility. This is the second deployment at BNSF, following Logistics Park Chicago in February 2022.

Sabrina Meksaoui, Chief Revenue Officer at Everysens, Alex Kirk, Head of Infrastructure & HS2 at GB Railfreight, and Lee Armstrong, Group Head of Commercial at Associated British Ports, were elected to the Rail Freight Group board on November 8.

Australia’s Inland Rail project team has turned on two Telstra mobile base stations at Mount Tenandra and Kickabil to enhance communications on the Australian Rail Track Corp network in New South Wales.