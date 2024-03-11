Show Fullscreen

Kazakhstan’s KTZ, Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction & Operation Co and Russia’s Slavtrans-Service have entered into a tripartite memorandum of co-operation covering possible joint investment in the creation of a transport and warehouse facility at Selyatino in Russia.

Norfolk Southern and Florida East Coast Railway have expanded their interline services between South Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina via Jacksonville. Logistics company Crowley will use the Florida Express service to help customers in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean expand their options to move textiles to and from Charlotte for garment and apparel manufacturing. Future traffic could include produce, poultry and agricultural commodities.

Australia’s Freight on Rail Group has called for the convening of a roundtable focusing on technology, enforcement and education to address dangerous, high-risk behaviour at level crossings and save the lives of train crew, lorry drivers and motorists.

US shortline group Gulf & Atlantic Railways has appointed David Pederson as Vice-President, Multimodal Logistics. Matt Lane becomes General Manager of GAR’s Pioneer Valley Railroad and Railroad Distribution Services.

American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association President Chuck Baker recently told the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure that at least $12bn of investment is required to rehabilitate shortline infrastructure across the USA. New challenges include cyber and other security regulations, as well as potential state-level air quality requirements.

Lineas has appointed Andreas Plikat as Country Manager for the Netherlands from April 1, adding to his current role covering Germany. Lineas said this is in line with the operator’s strategy to increase efficiency and encourage collaboration across borders.