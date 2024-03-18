Show Fullscreen

Containers from Xi’an in China arrived at Absheron near Baku in Azerbaijan on March 11 after taking 11 days to cover the 7 000 km by rail and ferry along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The containers were transshipped at Korgas and the port of Aktau.

Spanish infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded Thales a contract to undertake signalling and telecoms works to connect the Mérida intermodal terminal to the rail network.

The 35 millionth lorry since the launch of Channel Tunnel shuttle services in 1994 was carried on March 13.

The Community of European Railway & Infrastructure Companies has expressed ‘strong concern and disappointment’ about the March 12 vote on the Weights & Dimensions Directive in the plenary of the European Parliament. CER says result risks causing reverse modal shift towards road.

On February 29 Captrain Italia reached an agreement to sell its fleet of 13 Alstom Traxx DC3 locomotives with last mile modules to Railpool, and lease them back on a long-term contract including full-service maintenance.

DB Cargo has made the first deliveries of wood by rail to UPM Biochemicals’ biorefinery at Leuna in Germany, which will convert sustainably sourced, certified hardwood into biochemicals.

This month LTG Cargo is to begin transporting Lithuanian petroleum products on the 311 km route from Bugeniai in Lithuania to Valga in Estonia for Orlen Lietuva. ’Development of international transportation is our strategic objective; therefore, sustainable logistics solutions will be offered in the future to a wider range of customers to any railway station in Estonia, said Eglė Šimė, CEO of LTG Cargo.

Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express and Jiangsu International Rail Freight Express have signed an agreement on strategic co-operation and the joint organisation and dispatch of container trains through Kazakhstan, including along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.