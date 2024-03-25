CFL Cargo has obtained approval for Alstom Traxx MS3 multisystem locomotives to operate in Germany, Luxembourg and Poland, with France, Austria and Belgium planned. ’Routes such as Poznań –- Bettembourg will benefit greatly: where we had to switch out locomotives in the past, we will now deploy only one engine for the same distance which will increase reliability’, said Max Solvi, COO International at CFL Cargo.

Siemens Mobility’s Polish business has completed the first major overhauls of PKP Cargo Vectron locomotives after eight years of use. ‘The P4 level repair includes, among other things, an overhaul of the locomotive bogies, brake system, air conditioning, fans and safety systems’, said Aleksander Staniuk, head of the Polish Siemens Mobility service team. ’Most of the work, including the P4 level repair of pantographs, fans, high-speed switches and air-conditioning equipment, among others, is being carried out in Poland. This is the first complete overhaul of the Vectron MS in Poland.’

Canadian Pacific Kansas City announced on March 20 that John Orr, its Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, was leaving the Class I to join rival Norfolk Southern as Chief Operating Officer. CPKC said it had reached an agreement with NS to dismiss Orr’s contractual non-competition clause. The agreement includes a one-time waiver fee of US$25m ‘plus certain operational and commercial considerations’ related to CPKC’s proposed purchase of Meridian & Bigbee Railroad. ‘On behalf of the Board of Directors and the CPKC family I would like to thank John for his contributions and impactful leadership’, said CPKC President & CEO Keith Creel.

Wagon keeper Transwaggon has announced that automatic brake testing equipment supplied by PJM is to be offered to all its wagon leasing customers as an option. The brake test has been certified by TÜV Rheinland and the Swiss Federal Transport Office, and provides real time brake condition data to traincrew, saving time in shunting and train preparation activity.

ÖBB subsidiary Rail Cargo Logistic has taken delivery of 50 grain wagons leased from Ermewa and supplied by Tatravagonka Poprad. The wagons will be used by RCL throughout Europe, from the Balkans to northern Germany. Designed to transport moisture-sensitive agricultural products, the 95 m3 Tagnpps wagons have an opening roof and four-segmented hatches for discharge between the rails. All come equipped with GPS devices.