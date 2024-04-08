Show Fullscreen

Rheinische Bahnpersonal- und Verkehrsgesellschaft has signed a full-service leasing contracts with Railpool covering five Vossloh Rolling Stock Modula battery-diesel and electro-diesel shunting locomotives to be delivered from Q3 2026 to mid-2027. ‘The comprehensive full service provided by Railpool ensures us guaranteed availability and significantly simplified vehicle management administration’, said RBP Managing Director Thomas Schön on March 27.

Portren’s first loaded trial train arrived at the UPM terminal at Montevideo docks on April 2. A number of final tasks remain ongoing in the Ferrocarril Central railway upgrading programme; these include construction of some secondary tracks, passenger platforms and signalling and level crossing protection equipment.

EP Cargo has ordered two more Siemens Mobility Vectron MS version A17 electric locos equipped for operation in Slovenia and Croatia.

ADIF has awarded Tecsa and Dragados a €52·8m contract for track renewals on 43 km of track between Ronda and Bobadilla which will form part of the Rail Motorway between Andalucía, Madrid and Zaragoza.

DP World reports that its Modal Shift Programme offering a £80 financial incentive for using rail rather than road to move a container to destinations within 225 km of the port of Southampton increased rail’s modal share from 21% to 35% between September 2023 and February 2024. It is financed by a small charge on all import-laden containers.

Alessandro Luppieri has been appointed as CEO of the a newly-formed Italian subsidiary of intermodal services company Modalis.

Cando Rail & Terminals has appointed Nate Servis as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Rick Soenen who has retired. Servis joins from Wells Fargo Securities, where he was Managing Director in the Industrials group with responsibility for clients in the Transportation & Logistics sector; he led the sale of Cando Rail & Terminals to AIMCo in November 2022.