CRRC Qiqihar has supplied 65 wagons for Queensland’s 1 067 mm gauge network, saying it is the first time it has exported a large batch of narrow-gauge container wagons to Australia.

The US Federal Railroad Administration’s final Train Crew Size Safety Requirement will come into effect on June 10. It requires a minimum crew of two, except for certain identified one-person operations that do not pose significant safety risks to employees, the public or the environment. Association of American Railroads President & CEO Ian Jefferies called it ’an unfounded and unnecessary regulation that has no proven connection to rail safety’.

Oxford Properties Group and Logistics Capital Partners have appointed Maritime Transport to operate the West Midlands Interchange rail freight hub being developed on the UK’s West Coast Main Line north of Birmingham.

Norfolk Southern announced on April 9 that it had reached a $600m agreement in principle to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit relating to the East Palestine derailment. If approved by the court, the agreement would resolve all class action claims within a 32 km radius from the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 16 km radius.

Anacostia Rail Holdings has appointed Quentin Schulte as President of its Northern Lines Railway, where he was General Manager having joined from BNSF in January 2023. NLR operates 40 km of BNSF track in in St Cloud, Minnesota, and handles over 10 000 carloads annually.

Siret Liivamägi resigned from the supervisory board of Estonian operator Operail during March.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group now offers the regular transport of containers and swap bodies between the Sommacampagna-Sona terminal near Verona and the Wien Süd CCT terminal as part of its TransFER network. The Duisburg – Villach – Ljubljana service has also been increased from four to five round trips per week and Budapest – Neuss from three to five. A weekly Burghausen – Trieste services was launched at the beginning of April.

Norfolk Southern has purchased the Great Lakes Reload transload and warehouse facility in Chicago, which has an outdoor rail capacity of 175 cars, a climate-controlled warehouse with 13 overhead cranes and 18 indoor rail spots. GLR will continue to operate the facility for Norfolk Southern.