The first two pre-series DM Class diesel locomotives being supplied to KiwiRail by Stadler have arrived in New Zealand from Spain. KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy said ‘these modern machines will be a huge benefit, especially for our customers in the South Island where most of the new locomotive fleet will be based. The new locos will gradually replace our DX fleet, which on average is 48 years old and is expensive to maintain.’

Perpignan – Figueres high speed line infrastructure manager LFP Perthus has reported a scramble for paths on the route following an announcement in late September that track access charges are to be cut. In August this year, there were 24 freight train paths booked in each direction per week. From December 15 this is due to rise to 43, if all the requested paths are taken up. This would be 104% more than in December 2023, when the figure was 21 per week.

ADIF has called tenders for gauge clearance covering 46 overbridges and six girder bridges between Bobadilla and Santa Cruz de Mudela as part of work to create a Madrid – Zaragoza ‘rail motorway’. By mid-November, of the budgeted €468m to complete the high-cube route, €377m has been allocated or spent, covering clearance enhancements under 131 overbridges and in 43 tunnels

Leasing company Nordic Re-Finance has purchased 50 second-hand locomotives from Green Cargo, comprising 25 Rc4 electric locomotives and 25 V5 diesel locomotives. All the locos are to be transferred by mid-2025, with the first vehicles coming under new ownership by the end of 2024. Grenland Rail has also acquired five Rc4 locos from Green Cargo.

The French government has unveiled a Schéma Directeur National du Transport Combiné. The plan is intended to accelerate growth in intermodal transport. Almost €1·1bn is to be made available for investment in new terminals or the refurbishment of existing ones.

Logistics specialist Quadra Group and Octium Solutions have announced plans to expand the rail yard and terminal facilities for bulk chemicals traffic in Malartic, Québec, where they provide interchange with the Canadian national network. The expansion includes adding a further 600 m of tracks to the existing 457 m. A 600 m2 heated warehouse for short- and long-term storage and transloading services with the ability to shunt rail wagons on site with a tractor loco has also been built. ’We are excited to support the mining industry with this new rail infrastructure. Our investment will enhance supply chain reliability for our mining customers, ensuring they have access to the bulk chemical products they need for their operations’, said Pierre Thivierge, President & CEO of Octium Solutions.