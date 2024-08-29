Show Fullscreen

NEW ZEALAND: Stadler has shipped the first two of the Class DM main line diesel locomotives that its Valencia factory in Spain is building for KiwiRail.

Show Fullscreen

In 2021 the national railway awarded Stadler a €228m contract to supply 57 six-axle locomotives for freight and passenger trains predominately on the South Island. A further nine were ordered this year for use on the North Island, and, along with 10 locos from the initial order, will be equipped to use ETCS Level 1 in the Auckland area and subsequently around Wellington.

The design is based on Stadler’s Euro 4000 family and the South American Light Loco developed for the Latin American market, customised to KiwiRail’s requirements while incorporating service proven components and systems.

Show Fullscreen

The 3 MW narrow-bodied monocoque Co-Co twin-cab 1 067 mm gauge locomotives will have a CAT C175-16 diesel engine meeting EU Stage V emission standards and AC-AC transmission.

Show Fullscreen

The cabs have air-conditioning, and there is a toilet accessible from the external walkway. Technology to optimise energy use will include an auto engine start/stop system to switch off the engine when idling, a driver advisory system and a train handling system to manage asset fatigue and energy performance. Real-time onboard diagnostics will support predictive maintenance.

KiwiRail has also awarded Stadler a contract to supply 24 Bo-Bo hybrid battery-diesel shunting locomotives with a central cab and a maximum axle load of 16 tonnes.