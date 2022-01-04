Greenwood Engineering

The world recognized MiniProf full contact profile measuring systems are ideal for monitoring the cross-sectional profile of railway wheels, tracks, brakes and switches within infrastructure and rolling stock. The portable MiniProf measuring systems are fast and easy to use and generate outstanding measuring results. They provide an extremely accurate and reliable foundation for making critical and economic decisions within quality control, safety regulation, manufacturing, research, planning and evaluation of maintenance activities such as rail grinding, rail milling and wheel machining.