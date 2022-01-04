Greenwood Engineering
Since 1992, Greenwood Engineering A/S, has developed and supplied innovative and highly specialized measuring equipment for optimum asset management and maintenance planning of infrastructure within the global road and railway industry.
Turn reliable data into reliable insights - unleash the full potential of your railway track, wheel, brake and switch profile measurements
The world recognized MiniProf full contact profile measuring systems are ideal for monitoring the cross-sectional profile of railway wheels, tracks, brakes and switches within infrastructure and rolling stock. The portable MiniProf measuring systems are fast and easy to use and generate outstanding measuring results. They provide an extremely accurate and reliable foundation for making critical and economic decisions within quality control, safety regulation, manufacturing, research, planning and evaluation of maintenance activities such as rail grinding, rail milling and wheel machining.
Reliable and Predictive Railway Maintenance
The importance of choosing the right measuring principle for monitoring railway profiles.