The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of smart safety solutions for industrial applications. With more than 40,000 installed TÜV-certified safety systems worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. Its expert engineers develop customized solutions that help increase safety, cyber security and profitability of plants and factories in the digital age.
Profiting from the wave of modernization in the global rail industry
To remain capable of satisfying future transportation requirements in a competitive environment, the global rail industry is faced with the task of switching to digital technologies as quickly as possible.
Getting to Digital Rail faster with COTS components
Rail traffic is faced with the major task of switching to digital technologies as quickly and at the same time as cost-efficiently as possible. Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) systems have great potential for the development of digital interlockings.