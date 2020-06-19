HIMA

HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of smart safety solutions for industrial applications. With more than 40,000 installed TÜV-certified safety systems worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. Its expert engineers develop customized solutions that help increase safety, cyber security and profitability of plants and factories in the digital age.

Contact info

Website:
https://www.hima.com/en/industries-solutions/rail