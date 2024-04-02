Show Fullscreen

UK: Hitachi has launched TREsim Flex, a realistic offline training environment for signallers that accurately replicates operational events.

Hitachi says TREsim Flex offers all the advanced features of its established TREsim product, with a variety of signalling controls and flexible deployment options.

TREsim Flex can run on a tablet, laptop or desktop computer, with an off-the-shelf approach designed to be cost-effective for any line.

‘The UK rail industry is facing many challenges, including the legacy of the pandemic and changed working practices’, said Denise Watkins, Head of Sales at Hitachi Information Control Systems Europe. ‘Constrained budgets and industrial relations disputes have also put a strain on training resources, meaning more cost-effective and accessible training options are needed and we believe that TREsim Flex offers the solution.’