TURKEY: Infrastructure manager TCDD has awarded construction company IC İçtaş a TL707·6m contract to rebuild and reinforce a section of the Ankara – Istanbul high speed line in the Bilecik area which is prone to flooding and landslides.

In 2019 a section of trackbed was washed away by severe rainfall.

The work will involve the insertion of bored piles to support sections of trackbed, and the construction of a cut-and-cover tunnel to replace existing above-ground track.

Tenders were called using a special provision for work which is deemed urgent to ensure safety when a natural disaster is deemed possible, with designated companies invited to bid instead of an open invitation being published.

TCDD estimated the cost of the project at TL752·8m and received four bids. IC İçtaş submitted the lowest offer, with the highest bid coming in at TL805·5m.

Work is scheduled to start on August 1 and to be completed by January 28 2025.