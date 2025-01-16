Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Chemins de Fer du Jura has awarded Stadler Signalling a SFr4·3m contract to renew signalling systems at Tavannes and Orange by 2027.

This forms part of the railway’s project to modernise its Tavannes – Le Noirmont line to improve services and cater for the growing number of passengers. The operator, federal government and the canton are investing several million francs each year, including track and overhead renewals as well as the latest generation of electric interlockings. The line will also be brought into line with accessibility requirements.

Stadler said its Eurolocking safety systems to be installed at Tavannes and Orange, as well as at Tramelan under a previous contract, are based on proven technology. This has been used for upgrades at Bellevue, Saignelégier, Alle, Alle Centre, Vendlincourt and Bonfol.

‘Several years ago, CJ took the decision to install this new Eurolocking technology’, said CJ director Jean-Frédéric Python when the latest contract was signed on January 8. ‘We can count on a reliable partner, based relatively close by. This proximity means that we have a breakdown service on hand, enabling us to minimise disruption for our passengers. It means that we can offer a service that is pleasant, reliable and sustainable.’