Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Stadler Signalling and Sihltal Zürich Uetliberg Bahn signed a partnership agreement on October 16 covering modernisation of the railway’s signalling using Stadler’s Eurolocking signal and train control.

The SFr34m contract runs for 10 years and includes all project work, from planning and installation to testing and commissioning.

The upgrade will enable the peak-hour intervals between trains to be cut to 7 min 30 sec on sections of S-Bahn Lines S4 and S10.

‘The contract with SZU is a milestone for Stadler: the fact that we have been chosen to modernise the signalling systems across the network is a breakthrough for Stadler in the Swiss standard-gauge market’, said Stadler Chairman Peter Spuhler. ‘We are very pleased to have signed this contract and look forward to working with the SZU project team.’

The signalling upgrade forms part of a wider programme with Zürich canton and SZU investing SFr800m in the line’s infrastructure and rolling stock.

‘The partnership with Stadler Signalling marks an important milestone for SZU and is crucial for the implementation of SZU_4.0,’ said SZU Chair Andrea Felix.